Bangla Kobita (Bangla-kobita.com)

Online place for Bangla Kobita. Huge poetry collection of famous Bengali poets. You can read Bengali Poems Online. The site has a rich collection of poems of popular poets like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Jasimuddin, Madhusudan, Jibanananda Das, Kaykobad, Abu Zafar Obaidullah, Nirmelendu, Al-Mahmud and many more.

