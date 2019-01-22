You are here: Home >> Arts and Entertainment >> Bangladesh Literature >> Bangla Kobita (Bangla-kobita.com)
Online place for Bangla Kobita. Huge poetry collection of famous Bengali poets. You can read Bengali Poems Online. The site has a rich collection of poems of popular poets like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Jasimuddin, Madhusudan, Jibanananda Das, Kaykobad, Abu Zafar Obaidullah, Nirmelendu, Al-Mahmud and many more.
