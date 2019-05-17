  bangladesh directory 

bangladesh directoryHomebangladesh directoryContact Usbangladeshi directorySubmit website bangladeshi directory
  Featured Listings
Sonar Bangla Foundation
The goals of the Sonar Bangla Foundation are to establish health care facilities throughout Bangladesh providing kidney dialysis services and kidney disease screening and treatment, laboratory services, and dialysis bioengineering training and development. The ....
Quraan Shareef Online
quraanshareef.org – Online Quraan Shareef with Bengali and English translation of holy quraan. Source of Information used in quraanshareef.org: Bengali Translation Source: “Al Quraanul Karim” – Published and freely distributed by His Excellency Kin ....
Design Academy Bangladesh – Chittagong institute of fashion
Design Academy Bangladesh, Chittagong institute of fashion, A Premium Institute for Design, Fashion & Business. The main objective of Design Academy is to help the students understand about fashion design, Interior design, Event Management Arts and all ab ....
Desh Catering Bangladesh
Bangladeshi Families and corporate houses were looking for one stop solutions to their catering needs, from delicious food to exceptional service by well-trained and well-groomed servers. Desh Catering, a Dhaka-based full service catering company in Bangladesh ....
Dragon Holidays BD
Dragon Holidays BD is a Travel and Tour Agency in Dhaka Bangladesh. We are a Bangladesh Government & Civil Aviation Authorized Travel agency & Visa processing center. REG ID: 6050. We provide visa processing for USA, UK, Australia, Europe, Schengen vis ....
Zero Pest – Professional Pest Control Services Bangladesh
ZERO PEST™ is new generation Pest Control Services Provider Company in Bangladesh. After 10 Year successful Service as entomologist (Senior and Junior) in Pest Control Services field in Bangladesh Mr. Iqbal Hossain started a Pest Control Services Provider Co ....

  Updated & New Listings
Best Marriage Media In Bangladesh
Marriage Match BD is Best Marriage Media in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi Most Preferred and Trusted Service for Finding a Life-Partner. 100% Secure and Trusted site. We are the marriage media service provider of Bangladesh. We have been working since 2009 with the ....
As-Sunnah Foundation
The As-Sunnah Foundation is a non-profit, non-political and fully charitable organization. The activities of As-Sunnah Foundation started in the middle of 2017. May 2019 registration is completed. As part of its educational services, the Foundation has establi ....
HR Outsources
HR-Outsources is ready to takes the responsibility complete development program at site or off site from Training Need Analysis to Post Training Development Feedback for any type or size of the organization- whether it is RMG or Pharmaceutical or any manufactu ....
Taslima Marriage Media
Taslima Marriage Media is one of the most prominent and trusted Bengali marriage sites that provides online matrimony services to the clients. Our goal is to help the clients in the process of finding the perfect life partner through our online portal. The onl ....
Bangladesh Police
Bangladesh Police is the core law enforcement agency of Bangladesh. It is administered under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of Bangladesh. It plays the prime and pivotal role in maintaining law and order of the state. Though police is primarily ....

Bangladesh Directory Categories