VFS UK Visa Application Centres Bangladesh

VFS Global is working in partnership with the UK Border Agency at the British High Commission in Bangladesh providing services to help people apply for a visa to enter the United Kingdom (UK). You will find information on this website, supplied by the UK Border Agency, about how to apply for a UK visa to enter the UK. You can also use the VFS free email service and telephone enquiry service to obtain the same information. VFS also manages visa application centres, where you should submit your completed visa application form, supporting documents and biometric data.

VFS Global Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd., UK Visa Application Centre, 4th Floor, Delta Life Tower, Plot 37, Road 90, North Avenue, Gulshan 2, Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh Phone 00 44 1243 217 902