VFS UK Visa Application Centres Bangladesh

VFS Global is working in partnership with the UK Border Agency at the British High Commission in Bangladesh providing services to help people apply for a visa to enter the United Kingdom (UK). You will find information on this website, supplied by the UK Border Agency, about how to apply for a UK visa to enter the UK. You can also use the VFS free email service and telephone enquiry service to obtain the same information. VFS also manages visa application centres, where you should submit your completed visa application form, supporting documents and biometric data.
Dragon Holidays BD -
Dragon Holidays BD is a Travel and Tour Agency in Dhaka Bangladesh. We are a Bangladesh Government & Civil Aviation Authorized Travel agency & Visa processing center.
Explore – Visa Processing Centre -
Explore – Visa Processing Centre offers following Services: • Visa Processing • International Education Consultancy • Air Tickting • International Hotel Resrvati
Asian Holidays Ltd. -
Asian Holidays Ltd. is a leading travel agent and tour operator in Bangladesh. It offers attractive inbound tour packages for major destinations in Bangladesh and various outb
Dream World Tourism Ltd. -
Dream World Tourism serves its customers with Bangladeshi tradition of integrity and hospitality, fueled by a dedication to dynamism, efficiency, and quality to meet the ever-
Unique Tours and Travels -
Unique Tours and Travels is a sister concern of Unique Group Bangladesh which owns Westin hotel in Dhaka. Unique tours was established in 1991. It is a member of IATA. It offe
Dear Concern,
May I know what’s the time to delivery the passport for UK visa in Dhaka?
Can I collect my parents passport from vfs Dhaka please. We have received SMS that ready to collect. My parents out of Dhaka, please let us know a way forward to collect the papers by myself.
Contact UK Visas and Immigration from outside the UK
Bangladesh Telephone
Opening times: 9:00am – 5:00pm (Bangladesh time)
You can call on:
00 44 1243 217 902
OR
Send mail using the form
https://ukvi-international.faq-help.com/
I applied for standard visitor visa, but my purpose was to work with my academic supervisor for two weeks. I enrolled as part time Phd student. Due to short length of stay i cannot apply for student visa. Due to lack of my proper papers, my visa application is refused. In this situation what is the better option- to claim against the refusal letter or again apply for visa with all supporting document which mentionned in the refusal letter.
I am Zahir Uddin Nationality of Bangladeshi. I want to visit Gibraltar as like tourist view to see sight seen will be stay hotel. But can I submit my passport of the British High Commission in Dhaka ? or where place apply ? How much visa fee ?? how way apply ??? Etc Want to Know please replay.
I am Ishana from Bangladesh and I have applied for a student visa on the 28th of September and due to some unforseen circumstances I was called for another interview and the last day I could be accepted for the course was the next day unfortunately. After the interview I explained the situation to the officer to make it as fast as she can so that I can catch the course but she said she is going to have to write it to my university. Please may I make a request to visa authority to send my university London South Bank an email explaining the situation that I was invited for a second interview and due to unforseen circumstances may I be allowed to extend the acceptance date for the course. Please note that I have applied for an extension of course and this is the last time I can re-enrol for it. I hope I could make the situation clear.
Thanks very much,
Ishana.