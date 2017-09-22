Prantik Travels & Tourism Limited is a recruiting agency in Bangladesh. It was founded in 1986. It has License from the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare & Foreign Employment, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Mr. Ghulam Mustafa is the CEO and managing Director of Prantik Travels.

Bangladesh is extremely rich in human resources having vast stroke of exportable surplus of professionals, technicians, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. And Prantik has become one of the leading, most dependable and efficient Manpower Export House of the country. The organization is staffed by a team of capable, dynamic, experienced and devoted executives and personnel. They are fully equipped to mobilize, select and despatch any category and any number of workers as per the requirements and advice of the overseas employers within the shortest possible time.

Share this:

Tweet

