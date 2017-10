BEXTRADE Limited is a sister concern of Beximco Group Bangladesh. It is an IATA accredited Travel Related Service provider started its operation in 1993. BEXTRADE is serving professionally to its customers in the area of Air Travel and Tourism.

Management:

Management outlook is progressive, exposed both in overseas and domestic environment. Flexible enough to adopt new challenges, international enough to understand new development and quality of standard. Management is sensitive to style, technology and communication, accounts and public relation with local authorities.

Services of BEXTRADE Limited

Air Ticket of all Airlines operating to/from Bangladesh

World wide tailor made packages

Hotel Reservation – World Wide

Incentive Tours and Organizing Convention & Conference

Share this:

Tweet