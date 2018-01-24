Alhajj Travel Trade

Al hajj travel trade is an IATA accredited travel agent to provide the most dependable one stop travel related service to satisfy to our valued clients. We provide ticketing & reservation with our own computer system in a competitive price. We are capable to serve our valued clients all tickets from any airlines the choice of client.
We have been serving Hajj & Umrah package in a competitive price with the help of good reputation from an experiences mufti/Alem more than 18 years.
Dragon Holidays BD -
Dragon Holidays BD is a Travel and Tour Agency in Dhaka Bangladesh. We are a Bangladesh Government & Civil Aviation Authorized Travel agency & Visa processing center.
Dream World Tourism Ltd. -
Dream World Tourism serves its customers with Bangladeshi tradition of integrity and hospitality, fueled by a dedication to dynamism, efficiency, and quality to meet the ever-
VFS UK Visa Application Centres Bangladesh -
VFS Global is working in partnership with the UK Border Agency at the British High Commission in Bangladesh providing services to help people apply for a visa to enter the Uni
