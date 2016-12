Visit Sylhet is a platform to inspire people to explore grater Sylhet. Our purpose is to deliver growth for Sylhet by attracting visitors and building Sylhet’s reputation as a true destination in future. Visit Sylhet will operate both online and offline. Through our online operations, i.e. website, social networks, mobile apps, we want to build Sylhet’s image online and convert “online visits” into “real-life visitors”. Through our offline operation, we want to be a one-stop-service provider, i.e. tour facilitator, to the visitors/tourists.

