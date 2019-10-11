Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), was formed in the year of 1992. This was the time when a handful of agencies operating tours inside Bangladesh, felt the need of such an association or trade body to overcome immense problems and difficulties being faced by them regularly. Besides this, the other main objective or aim of the organization was to develop and nourish tourism in Bangladesh and to promote tourism products of Bangladesh in the international arena.

TOAB maintains excellent relationship with Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Bangladesh Hotel Owner Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, PATA Bangladesh Chapter and other trade bodies.

Since the beginning of TOAB, its members have been actively participating in different international trade fairs like ITB – Berlin, WTM – London, BITE – Beijing, ATA Travel Mart -Bangkok, TTF – Kolkata, SATTE – Delhi etc. in collaboration with the Ministry and BPC from to time.

