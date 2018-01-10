You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Tour Operators >>  Bangladesh Travel Homes Ltd.

Bangladesh Travel Homes Ltd.

Bangladesh Travel Homes Ltd. is a dynamic tour operating company in Bangladesh providing excellent services to the tourists. Bangladesh Travel Homes started its journey in 2000. It is a member of TOAB (Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh). It arranges different kinds of tour packages & guiding, booking hotels, ticketing, interpreting of languages, providing food, promotional activities, logistic support, event management etc.

Bangladesh Travel Homes Ltd.
Website http://www.bdtravelhomes.net/
AddressHouse-20, Road-12, Sector-01 Uttara Model Town, Dhaka-1230, Bangladesh
Phone+88-02-8950650, +8801552483800, +8801552483883
Category Travel and Tourism >> Tour Operators
