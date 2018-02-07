Babylon Tours & Travels (BTT) is one of the most prominent inbound and outbound tour operators based in Dhaka. It also offers serviced apartments and furnished apartments ideal for holidays in Bangladesh.

Babylon Tours & Travels has been awarded The CQE- Century International Quality ERA Award-2012, acknowledges the strong commitment to quality and excellence. Major Gulam Mustafa Khan (Retd)- Chairman and Mr. Nahid Tanvir Mustafa, MSc (UK)- Managing Director, received the CQE award in the Intercontinental Convention Hall of Geneva, from the President of B.I.D., Jose E. Prieto.

The company was established with the initiative taken by the Chairman, Major Gulam Mustafa Khan (Retd), a successful entrepreneur, businessman and a former travel industry professional and his partner and the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Nahid Tanvir Mustafa, MSc (UK), who has long experience as a successful business manager.

