ANNEX Travel & Consulting Group is a tour operator in Bangladesh provides travel related services for inbound, outbound & domestic tourism. These includes Air conditioned Tourist Coach, Sedan Car & Tourist Boat service, Helicopter & Plane Charter, Hotel/Motel/ Resort Reservation, Corporate events, Logistics provider for research team & film makers, Cultural event management, Bus/Rail/Cruising Vessel/Air Ticket, Interpreter/ Guide service, Airport Transfer service etc.
Visit Sylhet -
Visit Sylhet is a platform to inspire people to explore grater Sylhet. Our purpose is to deliver growth for Sylhet by attracting visitors and building Sylhet’s reputation as
Asian Holidays -
Asian Holidays is a leading travel agent and tour operator in Bangladesh. It offers attractive inbound tour packages for major destinations in Bangladesh and various outbound
Jinghua Bangla Tours and Travels -
Jinghua Bangla Tours and Travels is a tour operator company in Bangladesh specializes in group tour, holiday package, air ticket and hotel booking, It organizes domestic and i
Babylon Tours & Travels -
Babylon Tours & Travels (BTT) is one of the most prominent inbound and outbound tour operators based in Dhaka. It also offers serviced apartments and furnished apartments
Prime Tourism Network Ltd. -
Prime Tourism Network Ltd was established in 1995. It has been operating package tours in home and abroad successfully for many years. It started overseas package tours (India
Good Company and committed service.