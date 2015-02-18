You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Tour Operators >>  ANNEX Travel

ANNEX Travel & Consulting Group is a tour operator in Bangladesh provides travel related services for inbound, outbound & domestic tourism. These includes Air conditioned Tourist Coach, Sedan Car & Tourist Boat service, Helicopter & Plane Charter, Hotel/Motel/ Resort Reservation, Corporate events, Logistics provider for research team & film makers, Cultural event management, Bus/Rail/Cruising Vessel/Air Ticket, Interpreter/ Guide service, Airport Transfer service etc.

Website http://www.annextravel.com
AddressStarNet, Plot-97/A, Level-2, Road-07, Sector-04, Uttara Commercial Area, Dhaka-1230, Bangladesh.
Phone+88-01711446301/ 01616003131
