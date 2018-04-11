You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Sylhet Hotels >>  Hotel Metro International

Hotel Metro International

Hotel Metro International is synonymous with outstanding levels of service and comfort delivered with utmost style. And today, we deliver even more to make sure we maintain our position at the forefront of the hospitality industry now and in the future. Our hotels are service driven, responsible, socially and locally connected and demonstrate a modern friendly attitude in everything we do. Our aim is to deliver our outstanding Yes I Can! service, comfort and style where you need us. Always positive, always smiling and always professional, Metro people set Metro apart. Every member of the team has a dedication to Yes I Can! hospitality – a passion for ensuring the total wellbeing and satisfaction of each individual guest. Imaginative, understanding and truly empathetic to the needs of the modern traveler, they are people on a special mission to deliver exceptional Extra Thoughtful Care.

Hotel Metro International
Website http://www.hotelmetrointl.com/
AddressDhupadighir par (South), East bandar bazar, Sylhet, Bangladesh
Phone0821 720848, Mobile: 01731 533733, 01934 777333
