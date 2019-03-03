Chittagong Foy’s Lake Amusement World is a theme park located in Foy’s Lake, Chittagong in a picturesque setting surrounded by hills, a lake and green forests. Amusement World is a dry park with the usual theme park rides and attractions as well as boat rides on the lake, landscaping, restaurants, concerts with floating stages, scenic walking trails and many other fun activities. Foy’s Lake Resort is a unique getaway in Chittagong where you can stay in luxurious accommodation while enjoying the natural beauty of Foy’s Lake and the entertainment of its two theme parks.

