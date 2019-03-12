You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Place of Attraction >>  Bangladesh Butterfly Park

Butterfly Park Bangladesh located at Potenga sea beach, Chittagong is the first Butterfly Themed Park in Bangladesh established by Intraco Group. It is the ideal place for picnic, AGM, birthday, marriage and other social and entertainment events. There are artificial lakes, waterfalls, ponds, children playing zone, boat rides etc. Butterfly Resort has deluxe rooms and suites equipped with LCD TV with satellite channels, WiFi Zone, 24 Hours room service, bar etc. All rooms are fully air conditioned and well furnished. There are doctor facility, Hair drier and iron facility and Airport transfer facilities.

Butterfly park has a banquet hall for Corporate functions and events, both indoor and outdoor environments according to corporate client’s requirements.

The restaurant of this park offers delicious Thai, Indian and Chinese foods. It is visitors choice to take foods either in the comfort of air conditioned environment or in poolside natural environment.

The park opens everyday 9:30 AM to 11:00 PM for visitors.

Website http://www.bangladeshbutterflypark.com.bd/
Address15 Neval Academy Road (Beside Airport), Patenga, Chittagong, Bangladesh
Phone+880 1811 444 270, 01975 006 198
Category Travel and Tourism >> Place of Attraction
