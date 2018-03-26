BD Travels Guide started its operation in 2012 with a commitment to provide the best support in travels, tourism and event management. All the members of this company are well experienced and trained from BPC.



BD Travels Guide, provide detailed and up to date travel information, tailor-made itineraries for a wide range of destinations in and around Bangladesh, and reliable logistical services including knowledgeable guides, transport & accommodation facilities. Our services include package trips to many exciting and attractive destinations to all over Bangladesh and also India, Nepal, Srilanka, Bhutan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Maldives, and Egypt.

Share this:

Tweet

