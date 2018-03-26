You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Guides and Directories >>  BD Travels Guide

BD Travels Guide started its operation in 2012 with a commitment to provide the best support in travels, tourism and event management. All the members of this company are well experienced and trained from BPC.

BD Travels Guide, provide detailed and up to date travel information, tailor-made itineraries for a wide range of destinations in and around Bangladesh, and reliable logistical services including knowledgeable guides, transport & accommodation facilities. Our services include package trips to many exciting and attractive destinations to all over Bangladesh and also India, Nepal, Srilanka, Bhutan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Maldives, and Egypt.

Website http://bdtravelsguide.com/
AddressHouse#425, 2nd (Floor), Road#30, New DOHS, Mohakhali, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Phone8801795706788, 8801758529945
Category Travel and Tourism >> Guides and Directories
