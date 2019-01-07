Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka is operated by Pan Pacific Hotels Group headquartered in Singapore. The hotel is located at the heart of Dhaka city’s diplomatic zone and business district. This luxurious 5 star hotel in capital city of Bangladesh offers best accommodation for a relaxed and comfortable stay. The hotel has 277 well furnished luxurious rooms and suites and several restaurants and bars for its guests.

Some of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka facilities include

-Medical Centre,

-24 hours room service,

-Laundry service,

-Limousine rental,

-Shopping arcade,

-Swimming pool and health club

Share this:

Tweet

