Hotel Pacific Dhaka, two star budget hotel located at Motijheel, Dhaka offers friendly service, modern comfort living and prime location at affordable prices.

Only 10 miles away from Shah Jalal International Airport, Hotel Pacific is a newly built 11 storied hotel with ultra modern lift, two 24 hours stand-by Generators, in-house restaurant and many other facilities make us a unique place to stay, in one of the busiest cities of the world.

