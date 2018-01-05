The Dhaka Regency Hotel is a magnificent business-class hotel, ideally located on Airport road in the commercial area of Nikunja. The hotel is within easy access of the airport, Baridhara diplomatic zone and a host of other attractions. The industrial belts of Tongi, Konabari, Gazipur and Valuka are within easy reach of the hotel. With its spectacular fifteen-story tower, the Dhaka Regency has a total of 250,000 square feet of space. Each floor of the hotel, span 20,000 square feet. The Dhaka Regency has over 300 luxury rooms and suites. All the exclusive suites are based on our Regency floor on level 12. The Regency floor offers extensive facilities and extra privileges, including personal butler service and a private VIP lounge.

