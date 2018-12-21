You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Cox's Bazar Hotels >>  Seagull Hotel Cox’s Bazar

Seagull Hotel Cox’s Bazar offers deluxe accommodation in well-furnished 181 guest rooms and suites. It has both sea side and hill side rooms and suites to meet client’s choice. The hotel guests will appreciate choice of fine dining and entertainment in the cool luxurious Swimming pool, Health Club, Tennis Courts, Beauty Saloon, Billiard and Card Room. It also offers local sightseeing and visits to the surrounding islands. Seagull Hotel is the ideal venue for Banquets/Conferences, Seminars, Executive retreats, Board meetings and parties.

The hotel has different restaurants and bar to serve a wide range of foods including Thai, Chinese, continental to Tandoori, Kebabs, Indian foods, Italian foods, and variety of liquors, beers etc.

Seagull Hotel Cox’s Bazar
Website http://www.seagullhotelbd.com
AddressCox's Bazar Hotel Motel Zone, Cox's Bazar Sea Beach, Cox's Bazar
Phone+88 0341 62480 - 90 Cell: +88 01766666530, +88 01766666531 +88 01766666532
Fax+88 0341 64436
