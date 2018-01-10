Orchid Business Hotel Chittagong sets out to create this three star business boutique hotel of international standard for business travelers and tourist to stay with the touch of majestic atmosphere. After opening its soft operation in February 2011 with all modern facilities along with quality & time-bound service, Orchid Business Hotel offers excellent hospitality to enjoy the wonderful feelings of total relaxation.

The hotel services & facilities include air-conditioning, satellite channels, Mini Bar, Electronic safe locker, 24-hours room services, Laundry service, Car parking etc. The hotel has restaurant named “The Tommy Meah’s Kitchen” a multi-cuisine restaurant opens 24 hours a day.

