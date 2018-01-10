You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Chittagong Hotels >>  Orchid Business Hotel Chittagong

Orchid Business Hotel Chittagong

   Updated by


Orchid Business Hotel Chittagong sets out to create this three star business boutique hotel of international standard for business travelers and tourist to stay with the touch of majestic atmosphere. After opening its soft operation in February 2011 with all modern facilities along with quality & time-bound service, Orchid Business Hotel offers excellent hospitality to enjoy the wonderful feelings of total relaxation.

The hotel services & facilities include air-conditioning, satellite channels, Mini Bar, Electronic safe locker, 24-hours room services, Laundry service, Car parking etc. The hotel has restaurant named “The Tommy Meah’s Kitchen” a multi-cuisine restaurant opens 24 hours a day.

Orchid Business Hotel Chittagong
Website http://orchidbusinesshotel.com/
Address1739, SK. Mujib Road, Agrabad, Chittagong. Bangladesh.
Phone+8801977442255
Fax031-2529918
Category Travel and Tourism >> Chittagong Hotels
Related Tags

Last Updated:
Total Views: 7 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Chittagong Hotels Related Listings

  • Asian SR Hotel - Asian SR Hotel is a Luxury Hotel in Chittagong city of Bangladesh with 65 exclusive, affordable and prestigious rooms. The Hotel is conveniently located on the heart of Chitta
  • Hotel Saint Martin - Hotel Saint Martin is one of the best three-star standard luxury hotel in Chittagong, Bangladesh. It’s an oasis which reflects contemporary style of living. We are commi
  • Hotel Agrabad Chittagong - Hotel Agrabad Chittagong was officially started its operation in June 1970. It has more than 40-year experience in the hospitality industry. Hotel Agrabad one of the best and
  • Hotel Tower INN - Hotel Tower Inn is located at Jubilee Road Chittagong, has 110 well furnished rooms for guests, all with air conditioning, TV, mini bar, friedge, telephone, internet, hot and