Hotel Agrabad Chittagong was officially started its operation in June 1970. It has more than 40-year experience in the hospitality industry. Hotel Agrabad one of the best and high quality hotels in Chittagong, offers luxurious and comfortable accommodation. The hotel facilities include Swimming pool, bar, gym, spa, billiard room, sheesha lounge etc. There are three restaurants in this hotel serving different types of foods to meet the needs of all types of guests.
|Website
|Address
|Sabder Ali Road, Agrabad C/A, Agrabad, Chattogram, Bangladesh.
|Phone
|Phone: + 88 031 713311-8 Cell: + 88 01766 665201, + 88 01766 665163
|Fax
|+ 88 031 710572
|Category
|Travel and Tourism >> Chittagong Hotels
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|31 Times
Leave a Reply