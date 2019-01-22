You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Chittagong Hotels >>  Hotel Agrabad Chittagong

Hotel Agrabad Chittagong

Hotel Agrabad Chittagong was officially started its operation in June 1970. It has more than 40-year experience in the hospitality industry. Hotel Agrabad one of the best and high quality hotels in Chittagong, offers luxurious and comfortable accommodation. The hotel facilities include Swimming pool, bar, gym, spa, billiard room, sheesha lounge etc. There are three restaurants in this hotel serving different types of foods to meet the needs of all types of guests.

Hotel Agrabad Chittagong
Website http://www.agrabadhotel.com/
AddressSabder Ali Road, Agrabad C/A, Agrabad, Chattogram, Bangladesh.
PhonePhone: + 88 031 713311-8
Cell: + 88 01766 665201, + 88 01766 665163
Fax+ 88 031 710572
