Youngone Corporation established its corporate flight division in 1999 to meet its own corporate need. Initially, the company started its flight operations with a Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft to operate in domestic and regional routes. Such corporate flights facilitated diversified activities of the company with greater degree of flexibility.

Corporate Flight

From its inception, Arirang Aviation has been providing corporate flight service for Youngone Corporation in domestic and regional destinations. This type of flight helps the company in achieving diversified task by ensuring flexibility, comfort and safety. The company also extends this flight service to its respected clients to add momentum in the company’s business.

Charter Flight

Arirang Aviation is committed to provide quality charter service to our valued corporate client and other customers with very flexible and less procedural manners. With the versatile fleet, we are capable of providing a wide range of flights, starting from passenger flights to medical evacuation flights. Arirang Aviation is going to offer luxurious and comfortable, single and multiengine brand new aircraft at an affordable price for the said purpose.

Flight School

Among its other venture, very recently Arirang Aviation has established a flight school for imparting quality flight training to those who aspire aviation flying as a career. Through the introduction of glass-cockpit trainer aircraft Cirrus SR-20, this sacred venture will definitely lead to the growth of efficient and highly skilled professionals capable of flying modern aircraft of today’s global aviation.

