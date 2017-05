Quraan Shareef Online

quraanshareef.org – Online Quraan Shareef with Bengali and English translation of holy quraan.

Source of Information used in quraanshareef.org:

Bengali Translation Source: “Al Quraanul Karim” – Published and freely distributed by His Excellency King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz (Khademul Haramine Shareefine), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

English Translation Source: Dr. Muhammad Taqi-ud-Din Al-Hilali, Formerly Professor of Islamic Faith and Teachings, Islamic University, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah and Dr. Muhammad Muhsin Khan, Formerly Director, University Hospital, Islamic University, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah. “The Noble Qur’an” – Published and freely distributed by His Excellency King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz (Khademul Haramine Shareefine) .