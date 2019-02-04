The Islamic Foundation Bangladesh was established on 28th March 1975 with a vision to preaching and propagating the values and ideals of Islam, the only complete code of life acceptable to the Almighty Allah, in its right perspective as a religion of humanity, tolerance and universal brotherhood and imbuing the people of Bangladesh with the ideals of Islam. The Head Office of the Foundation is in Dhaka. There are 6 Divisional & 58 District offices all over Bangladesh. Besides, it has 7 Imam Training Academy Centers and 29 Islamic Mission Centers. The Islamic Foundation Bangladesh is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Director General is the Chief Executive of the Foundation.



Some main projects of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh are:

-Mosque based Child and mass literacy programme

-Mosque library establishment project (6th phase)

-Digitalization of Islamic Foundation activities and establishment of Digital Archive

-Leaders of influence (LOI)

-Establishment of Solar System in Islamic Foundation Head Office and 7 Division office building complex (pilot)

-Terrorism, Zangibad and solving social problem in the light of Islam.

Share this:

Tweet

