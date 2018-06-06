You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> Religion and Spirituality >> iHadis – Read Hadis in Bangla
iHadis – Read Hadis in Bangla
Updated by Bangladeshdir
ihadis.com – you can read hadith in online without downloading any file. Where you will find many books of hadiths in Arabic with Bengali like Saheeh Bukhari, Sahih Muslim, Sunan An-Nasaii, Sunan Abu Daud, Jame ‘At-Tirmidhi, Sunan Ibn Majah, Muwatta Imam Malik, Riyadhus Salahin, Buluu Mram, Musnad Ahmad, Al Lu’lu Wall Marjan, Hadith Resource, Silsila Sahiha, Mishkatul Masabih, 40 hadith, Adabul Mufrad, Juz’ul Rafael Yadine, Juiz’oul Kirat, Sahih Hadith Qudsi, 100 well-informed Hadith, Shamayle Tirmidhi, Sunan Ad-Darimi, Tahabi Sharif, Sahih Targib Wat Tawrrib, and more hadith books in Bengali.
Hindu Religious Welfare Trust -
Honorable minister of Ministry of Religious Affairs – Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Chairman, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust.
Quraan Shareef Online -
quraanshareef.org – Online Quraan Shareef with Bengali and English translation of holy quraan. Source of Information used in quraanshareef.org: Bengali Translation Sourc
Bangladesh Islamic Centre -
Bangladesh Islamic Centre – To undertake research on the teaching of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah, to prepare books in the light of Islam on different branches of knowl
Bangladesh Hajj Management Portal -
Bangladesh Hajj Management Portal is the government department of the Ministry Of Religious Affairs, Bangladesh. You can find here news, information, hajj tips and various inf
Islamic Foundation Bangladesh -
The Islamic Foundation Bangladesh was established on 28th March 1975 with a vision to preaching and propagating the values and ideals of Islam, the only complete code of life
