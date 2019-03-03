Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) began its activities as a Trust in 1996. In 1998 it obtained the approval of the Government of Bangladesh for registration as a non-governmental organization. TIB has since been working as a catalyst of social movement against corruption. It has elaborate research and advocacy programmes for policy change and institutional reform for creating conditions for reducing corruption and promoting good governance in Bangladesh. Since its establishment TIB has undertaken various activities, research, information, dissemination, campaign and advocacy to bring about greater awareness amongst the general public of the nature, extent and implications of corruption in Bangladesh across all sectors, public, private and non-governmental.

