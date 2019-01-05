Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS)

Sena Kalyan Sangstha is a self-financing welfare organization dedicated for the welfare of ex-Armed Forces Personnel & their beneficiaries. Beside, it renders remarkable service to the nation by producing quality consumer goods, providing employment to the people of different classes. Because of the indomitable spirit, firm determination, efficient management and sincere efforts by all members and contributes in the national income by depositing a fairly large amount of taxes in the Government treasury. With successive better achievement since its inception, the Sangstha has been marching towards progress and prosperity gradually and steadily.



