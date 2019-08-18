You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> Organizations >>  Islamic Relief Bangladesh

Islamic Relief Bangladesh

   Updated by


Islamic Relief, Bangladesh is an International Development Organization established in 1984 and registered with the UK government charity commission. Vision We envisage a caring world where communities are empowered, social obligations are fulfilled and people respond as one to the suffering of others.

Vision
We envisage a caring world where communities are empowered, social obligations are fulfilled and people respond as one to the suffering of others.

Islamic Relief Bangladesh
Website https://islamicrelief.org.bd
AddressHouse # 10, Road # 10, Block # K, Baridhara Dhaka-1212,Bangladesh.
Phone+880-29893458, 8819392
Fax+880-29893458
Category Society and Culture >> Organizations
Related Tags

, ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 6 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Organizations Related Listings

  • Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) - Bangladesh Red Crescent Society was constituted on 31 March, 1973 and recognized by ICRC on 20 September, 1973. It offers a range of services to deal with both national and in
  • Transparency International Bangladesh - Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) began its activities as a Trust in 1996. In 1998 it obtained the approval of the Government of Bangladesh for registration as a non
  • Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) - Sena Kalyan Sangstha is a self-financing welfare organization dedicated for the welfare of ex-Armed Forces Personnel & their beneficiaries. Beside, it renders remarkable
  • Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established “Shilpakala Academy” on 19th February 1974 with the national interest in developing a creative humanitarian nation. B
  • Arannayk Foundation - The Arannayk Foundation, also known as the Bangladesh Tropical Forest Conservation Foundation, is a not for profit company, established in 2003 by the joint initiative of the
  • Bangladesh Academy of Science - The Bangladesh Academy of Science (BAS) was established in 1973 with the objectives to promote research in pure an applied science and their practical applications to problems
  • JAAGO Foundation - JAAGO Foundation aims for the betterment of the nation through catering the educational needs of children from socially and economically disadvantaged background and empowerin
  • Bholas Children - Bhola’s Children is a UK registered charity (no. 1118345). It was set up in March 2007 to provide a permanent source of funding for a home and school for orphaned and disabl
  • Nazrul Smriti Sangsad-NSS - Nazrul Smriti Sangsad-NSS, a social development organization established in 1977 after the name of Nazrul Islam, a progressive student leader of Barisal B.M College and a jour
  • SUPRO Campaign for Good Governance - Sushasoner Jonny Procharavizan – SUPRO is a national network of grassroots NGOs in Bangladesh. It is working to establish economic, social and cultural rights of poor an
  • Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) - The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Bangaldesh was created through an act promulgated on 23 February 2004 that into force on 09 May 2004. The first set of office bearers were
  • Asiatic Society of Bangladesh - The Asiatic Society of Bangladesh is a non political and non profit research organisation registered under both Society Act of 1864 and NGO Bureau, Government of Bangladesh. A
  • Local Consultative Groups in Bangladesh - The Local Consultative Groups in Bangladesh is composed of 32 Bangladesh-based representatives of bilateral and multilateral donors of the BDF and the Secretary, Economic Rela