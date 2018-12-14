Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established “Shilpakala Academy” on 19th February 1974 with the national interest in developing a creative humanitarian nation. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is the only national institute for the development of art and culture. Under the law of National Parliament, Shilpakala Academy was recognized for the purpose of creating a cultural impact by preserving and maintaining historical and cultural activities all over the country and was initiated after tearing down the former Pakistan Art Council in 1974.



Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy orchestrate their operations in six different sectors, they are:

1. Theatre and film department

2. Music, dancing and recital department

3. Fine arts and photography department

4. Training department

5. Research & publishing department

6 .Production department

