Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS)
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society was constituted on 31 March, 1973 and recognized by ICRC on 20 September, 1973. It offers a range of services to deal with both national and international emergencies. As a National Society within the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the BDRCS has access to the largest voluntary network in the world and is also among the oldest humanitarian organisations in the world. BDRCS has played a pioneering role in many areas of health care, social work and education.
