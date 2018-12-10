The Bangladesh Academy of Science (BAS) was established in 1973 with the objectives to promote research in pure an applied science and their practical applications to problems of national welfare in Bangladesh; to disseminate scientific knowledge among people; to publish proceedings, journals, memoirs, transactions and other publications on scientific subjects; to hold conferences, symposia seminars, workshops, lectures etc on scientific topics of national and international importance either alone or in collaboration with local and international organizations and institutions; to establish and maintain scientific libraries, laboratories, museums and research institutions; to provide grants, scholarships and fellowships for approved scientific research and award prizes and medals for outstanding scientific work; to undertake such scientific work of national and international importance as the Academy may be called upon to perform by the public and by the government and to advise the government on scientific matters of national importance.

