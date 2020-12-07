The As-Sunnah Foundation is a non-profit, non-political and fully charitable organization. The activities of As-Sunnah Foundation started in the middle of 2017. May 2019 registration is completed.

As part of its educational services, the Foundation has established and run two separate Noorani Kindergartens and Hifz Madrasas, Madrasatus Sunnah (Boys) for Boys and Madrasatus Sunnah (Girls) for Girls, near Dhaka.

