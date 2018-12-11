The Arannayk Foundation, also known as the Bangladesh Tropical Forest Conservation Foundation, is a not for profit company, established in 2003 by the joint initiative of the Governments of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the United States of America based on the provisions of the US Tropical Forest Act of 1998, which seeks to contribute to the conservation of biodiversity assets of tropical forests.



Share this:

Tweet



Website Address 572/K Matikata (6th floor) Mirpur DOHS Road (ECB Circle) Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka-1206, Bangladesh Phone +880-2-9837191-93, +8809678771268 Fax +880-2-8711592 Category Society and Culture >> Organizations Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 19 Times

The mission of Arannayk Foundation is to facilitate the conservation, protection, restoration and sustainable use of tropical forests in Bangladesh, which provide a wide range of benefits to mankind, by providing financial grants or other support to qualified organizations or entities.