UCEP Bangladesh is a non-profit and non-governmental organization aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of underprivileged communities through help to learn skills to earn. UCEP stands for Underprivileged Children’s Educational Programs; however, we prefer to use the short form i.e. UCEP because UCEP also extends its supports to the youth from the underprivileged communities as a response to the changing needs and contexts. UCEP is working since 1972.



UCEP operates UIST (UCEP Institute of Science and Technology) which offers 4 years diploma in Engineering course. This is a fee-based program target to save from the revenue and cross-subsidize skills training for the underprivileged. We also look for supporters to provide scholarships to those who cannot afford education in UIST.

