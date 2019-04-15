The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is the nation’s largest volunteer-drive development organization. It was registered with the NGO Bureau in 1991. It has trained more than 250,000 volunteers, implementing strategies for gender-focused community-led development across every district of the country, with a concentrated presence in 185 “SDG Unions.” It’s programs are supported by a highly committed staff based in 10 regional offices, with its national office in Dhaka.

The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is an affiliate of the Global Hunger Project, headquartered in New York, a 501c3 organization incorporated in 1977 and in consultative status with the United Nations since 1985.