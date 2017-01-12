Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), an apex development organisation, was established by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in May 1990, for sustainable poverty reduction through employment generation.

Legally, PKSF is a “company not for profit” and is registered under the Companies Act of 1913/1994 with the registrar of Joint Stock Companies. The legal structure of PKSF allows flexibility and authority to undertake programmes in a dynamic environment, implementing them throughout the country and manage its affairs as an independent organisation.