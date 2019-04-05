Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS is a non-profit organization, working in the Chittagong region the southeastern coastal part of Bangladesh, where widespread poverty and injustice with natural calamities is forming part of the daily struggle for life. More than half of the total population of the working area of NRDS consists of deprived landless and marginalized farm families, facing enormous challenge of declining livelihood opportunities, with whom NRDS is working in fighting poverty and injustice.

Prime strategy of NRDS is to work with farmers groups, producer and community organizations together to achieve sustainable livelihood and social justice. NRDS is facilitating people’s organizations in building their capacity to fight poverty through promoting education, food security and market access of their farm and craft products.

Share this:

Tweet

