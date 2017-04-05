The Government of the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh has established Bangladesh NGO Foundation to support the NGOs, with a view to associate the Non-Governmental Organizations in the process of achieving Millennium Development Goal. The Foundation was established through a Resolution of the Government on 02 December 2004 that was published in the Bangladesh Gazette on 11 December 2004.

Website Address Bangladesh Insurance Academy, Bhaban (4th Floor), 53, Mohakhali C/A, Dhaka - 1212 Bangladesh Phone 9888116, 9883139 Fax 8837149 Category Society and Culture >> NGOs Related Tags Last Updated: