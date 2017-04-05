You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> NGOs >>  Bangladesh Ngo Foundation

Bangladesh Ngo Foundation

   Updated by


The Government of the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh has established Bangladesh NGO Foundation to support the NGOs, with a view to associate the Non-Governmental Organizations in the process of achieving Millennium Development Goal. The Foundation was established through a Resolution of the Government on 02 December 2004 that was published in the Bangladesh Gazette on 11 December 2004.

Bangladesh Ngo Foundation
Website http://www.ngofoundation.org.bd
AddressBangladesh Insurance Academy, Bhaban (4th Floor), 53, Mohakhali C/A, Dhaka - 1212 Bangladesh
Phone9888116, 9883139
Fax8837149
Category Society and Culture >> NGOs
Related Tags

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More NGOs Related Listings

  • Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) - Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), an apex development organisation, was established by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in May 1990, for sustainable poverty reduction t
  • Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh - Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry. Founded in 1976 by Millard Fuller, HFHI seeks to eliminate poverty housing, and to make decent
  • Save the Children Bangladesh - Save the Children has been working to assist the children in Bangladesh since 1970. The programme works across seven thematic sectors: Child Protection, Health, Nutrition and
  • ICA Bangladesh - ICA Bangladesh has been registered as Dhaka Institute of Cultural Affairs with the Government of Bangladesh since 2004. Its registration status is stated below: ICA Bangladesh