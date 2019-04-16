Agrajattra – non-profit NGO of Bangladesh

The Agrajattra is a non-profit, national NGO of Bangladesh. By utilizing its unique development model, Agrajattra aims to aid in poverty alleviation by focusing on the rural impoverished citizens in the most need.
The Agrajattra model is founded on respect for all people and the belief that in partnering with the poor to help them find the necessary resources, they will devise creative ways to successfully solve their own problems and become contributing members of society. The model is holistic in its approach to alleviating extreme poverty among rural populations and is replicable anywhere in the developing world. Its success and measurability are based on each family working with a social worker to develop an individual long-range plan for its economic uplift.
The Hunger Project Bangladesh -
The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is the nation’s largest volunteer-drive development organization. It was registered with the NGO Bureau in 1991. It has trained more than 250,0
Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS -
Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS is a non-profit organization, working in the Chittagong region the southeastern coastal part of Bangladesh, where widespread povert
UCEP Bangladesh -
UCEP Bangladesh is a non-profit and non-governmental organization aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of underprivileged communities through help to learn skills to e
Bangladesh Ngo Foundation -
The Government of the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh has established Bangladesh NGO Foundation to support the NGOs, with a view to associate the Non-Governmental Organizati
Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) -
Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), an apex development organisation, was established by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in May 1990, for sustainable poverty reduction t
Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh -
Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry. Founded in 1976 by Millard Fuller, HFHI seeks to eliminate poverty housing, and to make decent
Save the Children Bangladesh -
Save the Children has been working to assist the children in Bangladesh since 1970. The programme works across seven thematic sectors: Child Protection, Health, Nutrition and
ICA Bangladesh -
ICA Bangladesh has been registered as Dhaka Institute of Cultural Affairs with the Government of Bangladesh since 2004. Its registration status is stated below: ICA Bangladesh
ASA -
ASA is the largest and fastest growing fully financially self-sufficient microfinance institution in the world. The experiences of ASA’s managerial dynamism and replicat
Democracywatch Bangladesh -
Democracywatch is an NGO working in promotion of democracy and good governance in Bangladesh since 1995. It conducts training and runs projects with a vision to build awarenes
Agrajattra – non-profit NGO of Bangladesh: The Agrajattra is a non-profit, national NGO of Bangladesh. By utilizing its unique development model, Agrajattra aims to aid in poverty all Musa Sadik: Musa Sadik is a freedom fighter of Bangladesh. He is also a journalist and author. He has written books “Bangladesh Wins Freedom” The Hunger Project Bangladesh: The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is the nation’s largest volunteer-drive development organization. It was registered with the NGO Bureau in 1 Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS: Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS is a non-profit organization, working in the Chittagong region the southeastern coastal part of First World Fashion: FIRST WORLD FASHION always trying to get best possible quality goods with great service. Our responsibilities include factory evaluation, pr Milestone College: Milestone College is a non-profitable organization run by MNRS TRUST. The institution, growing from a Kindergarten to a Junior School and th National Institute Of Fashion Technology Bangladesh: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is committed to provide professional education and training to candidates in the field o Hajji Muhammad Mohsin College Chittagong: Studying in the Govt. Haji Mohammed Mohsin college means being part of a rich tradition of excellence in education with highly qualified fac Bangladesh Butterfly Park: Butterfly Park Bangladesh located at Potenga sea beach, Chittagong is the first Butterfly Themed Park in Bangladesh established by Intraco G Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc: The Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc is an integral part of the Canberra multicultural community representing Canberrans of Ba
Popular Listings
VFS UK Visa Application Centres Bangladesh: VFS Global is working in partnership with the UK Border Agency at the British High Commission in Bangladesh providing services to
Anti Corruption Commission (ACC): The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Bangaldesh was created through an act promulgated on 23 February 2004 that into force on 09 M
MetLife Bangladesh: MetLife Bangladesh has been helping people and businesses in Bangladesh with their insurance needs since 1952. Throughout MetLife
Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong: Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong , Located at Dampara Police Lines, Chittagong, the Metropolitan Shooting Club boasts a l
Ispahani Public School and Collage, Chittagong: The Ispahani Public School and Collage aims to be an institution of excellence, dedicated to producing leaders of the future so th
Lotus Kamal Group: Lotus Kamal Group (LK ), a business house involved in a number of business disciplines covering manufacturing, trading, services a
Italy Visa Application Centre Dhaka VFS Global: The Embassy of Italy in Dhaka has appointed IVLAC to provide Italian Visa application services in Dhaka. IVLAC is officially autho
Govt. Madrasah-e-Alia, Dhaka: Govt. Madrasah-e-Alia, Dhaka is undoubtedly a unique educational institution in this subcontinent. it is considered the breeding g
A.I. Freight Service: A.I. Freight Service (known hereinafter as AIFS) established in the year-1999 where the company has now became a pioneer in the fo
Chittagong Govt. Women’s College: Chittagong Govt. Women’s College is the pioneer college in the greater Chittagong zone and has been piloting the key role in
Leave a Reply