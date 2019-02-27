Sparkle Blue Ribbons Ltd is a hospitality management company in Bangladesh founded in 2012, offers a wide range of advantages to its members for their various travel, shopping, amusement, holiday and lifestyle needs like hotels, airlines, spa, shopping mall, fashion house, hospitals in all over Bangladesh and International locations.

Sparkle provides three types of membership called as silver, golden and platinum open to elite class people. Membership benefits include, special customer service, personalized membership card, discounts at hotels and resorts, restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, air tickets etc.

