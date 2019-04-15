Musa Sadik is a freedom fighter of Bangladesh. He is also a journalist and author. He has written books “Bangladesh Wins Freedom” and “Muktijuddhya Hridaye Mamo” on Bangladesh Liberation war history, published by Bangla Academy.
He was born on October 30, 1951 at Satkhira district, Bangladesh. He actively participated in Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971 in sector 9 at Satkhira – khulna area. Later he also worked at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.
|House # 22, Road # 23, Block # B, Banani, Dhaka-1213, Bangladesh
|88 02 9890948
Cell Number: + 88 0176 8654422, 88 0178 7774444
I am proud of freedom fighter Musa Sadik. He has strong personality.