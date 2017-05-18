You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> Liberation War >>  Liberation War Museum Dhaka, Bangladesh

The Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, Bangladesh was established in 1996. It commemorates the heroic struggle of the Bengali nation for their democratic and national rights. The struggle turned into an armed conflict following the genocide unleashed by the military rulers of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and culminated with the emergence of Bangladesh as a secular, democratic state in December 1971.

AddressLiberation War Museum (Oposite of Orthopedic Hospital), Plot F, 11A &11B, Sher-e-Bangla Nagor, Dhaka 1207
Phone+880-2-9142781-3
