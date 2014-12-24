You are here: Home >> Recreation and Sports >> Clubs >>  Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong

Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong

Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong , Located at Dampara Police Lines, Chittagong, the Metropolitan Shooting Club boasts a lavish 25m range along with a broad range of amenities under the affiliation of Bangladesh Shooting Federation. Expertly designed training courses have been developed for shooters of all ability and competence. Metropolitan Shooting Club was founded by some shooting lovers at 1984. The main founder of the club is the former GOC of 24th Regiment- Major General M. Nur Uddin Khan. Among others the commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police- Mr. Kazi Golam Rahman was the Chairman and Industrialist Late Mr. Habibullah was the General Secretary.

MSC is proud to offer its members a wide range of benefits. Membership provides students and fans of shooting the opportunity to show their support of sport while receiving a wide range of exciting benefits. Please scroll bellow for necessary qualification and training facilities along with the membership benifits.

Education qualification must be between Class 7 to Class 10 male or female student. He/ She must be Meritorious and Attentive student. If you fulfill the requirements please contact us within 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm Afternoon.

Website http://www.mscbd.org/
AddressDampara Police Lines, Chittagong, Bangladesh.
Phone+88 031 616243
Fax+88 031 616243
Shaheena alam trisha

Plz Tell me how can i contact u….i mean if i got cell number i could contact u.Plz plz plz ans me.

Shaheena alam trisha

Actually I have completed H.S.C. I know i am late but i want to learn shooting. Can i try to admit in your institute? Plz give me one chance.

Bangladeshdir.com

Bangladeshdir.com is a directory site of Bangladesh and Bangladeshi related business and others. This directory site is only for informing you about various things of Bangladeshi institute, business and many other.

Bangladeshdir.com have no connection with them. Our all contents are just for information. You have to contact with them directly. The contact information is available in the post.

Miraz Ahmed Sakin

Im a mad fan of shooting. I want to be trained in this. I have completed my S.S.C exam.please help me to get admission in this institute.

