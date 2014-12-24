Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong , Located at Dampara Police Lines, Chittagong, the Metropolitan Shooting Club boasts a lavish 25m range along with a broad range of amenities under the affiliation of Bangladesh Shooting Federation. Expertly designed training courses have been developed for shooters of all ability and competence. Metropolitan Shooting Club was founded by some shooting lovers at 1984. The main founder of the club is the former GOC of 24th Regiment- Major General M. Nur Uddin Khan. Among others the commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police- Mr. Kazi Golam Rahman was the Chairman and Industrialist Late Mr. Habibullah was the General Secretary.

MSC is proud to offer its members a wide range of benefits. Membership provides students and fans of shooting the opportunity to show their support of sport while receiving a wide range of exciting benefits. Please scroll bellow for necessary qualification and training facilities along with the membership benifits.

Education qualification must be between Class 7 to Class 10 male or female student. He/ She must be Meritorious and Attentive student. If you fulfill the requirements please contact us within 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm Afternoon.