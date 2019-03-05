You are here: Home >> Recreation and Sports >> Clubs >>  Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC)

Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC)

Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) is a veritable heaven for golf enthusiasts in Bangladesh and other golfers around the world.It is being run under the supervision of Club President, General Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan, psc and the Bangladesh Army. The Club Boats of one of the prettiest and best maintained courses in the sub-continent. The course is strategically challenging and playable round the year.

Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC)
Website http://kgc-bd.com
AddressDhaka Cantonment, Dhaka -1206. Bangladesh
Phone+889835105, 9835123, 9835126, 9835127 & Army No: 7790
Fax+888752521, +88-02 -9835121
