The Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc is an integral part of the Canberra multicultural community representing Canberrans of Bangladeshi origin. For more than two decades the Association has been a strong participant in Canberra’s multicultural life and has actively promoted cultural diversity and harmony in the Canberra community.
The Association is a not for profit organisation funded mainly through yearly membership subscriptions and occasional grants from the ACT Government. Administrative responsibility for the Association is rotated amongst community members on a financial year basis.
