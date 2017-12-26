Walton adds 2 more smartphones to NH series

Local brand Walton added two new models of smartphones to its Primo NH series. The new ‘Primo NH3’ and ‘Primo NH3 Lite’ feature similar design and most of the specs. Priced at 7,790 and 6,490 BDT, the phones are available with three different colours – coffee, black and golden- at all Walton Plaza and branded outlets across the country.

Armed with 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor, both smartphones feature 5.5-inch large HD IPS display, which will bring the screen to life while browsing online, playing games, watching movies or reading books resulting in a quality viewing experience.

The NH3 model has 2 GB RAM while the liter version feature 1 GB RAM. NH3 provides 16 GB internal storage while NH3 Lite 8 GB. However, both phones support up to 64 GB external memory.

Camera is one of the prime features of smartphones nowadays. The Primo NH3 offers a BSI 13 Mega Pixel and the liter version 8 MP rear camera with Auto Focus and LED flash and both phones are capable of capturing full HD (1920X1080) video. BSI 5 MP front cameras with LED flash ensure quality selfies and more vivid video calls for both smartphones.

Runs on Android Naught 7.0, the new phones support 3G network with dual SIM slots and 2800mAh li-ion batteries ensures sufficient power backup. Multi-Window, Mira Vision Display, Integrated Battery Saver are some special features of the phones.

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth V4, USB 2.0, WLAN Hotspot and OTA are the connectivity sensors while Accelerometer (3D), Light (Brightness), Proximity, GPS, A-GPS been used as sensors.

Mentionable, customers can buy any Walton brand smartphone at 0% interest upto 6-month EMI facilities along with 12-month installment facility on easy conditions from all Walton Plaza and branded outlets.

