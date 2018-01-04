You are here: Home >> Newspapers >> Online News Portal >> United News24 – Bangladeshi online news portal
United News24 – Bangladeshi online news portal
unitednews24.com – A twenty-four hours Paperless colored newspaper.
Awards
1. Chuadanga top online news awards 2012.
2. Bangladesh online news portal awards 2013
Banglar Protidin -
Banglar Protidin – a national online news portal of Bangladesh. Asma Jahan is the editor of banglarprotidin.com.
Dailysylhet.com -
Your Trusted online news portal. Blue Water Shopping City, 8th Floor, Zindabazar, Sylhet.
CTG Bangla 24 -
CTG Bangla 24 one of the top online news portal of Bangladesh.
newsgarden24.com -
newsgarden24.com is a bengali Online newspaper. Mr. Kamrul Huda is the editor of newsgarden24 online news portal.
