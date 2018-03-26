You are here: Home >> Newspapers >> Daily English Newspapers >> Daily Asian Age
Updated
by Bangladeshdir
Daily Asian Age is the faster growing English newspaper of Bangladesh.
The Asian Age, Bangladesh English Newspaper brings you the Latest News of World, Global Business, Commercial Capital, Sports, Countrywide and Entertainment etc.
Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Jesmin Chowdhury
Advisory Editor: Maj Gen (Rtd) M. Shamim Chowdhury
Editor-in-Charge: Prof. Dr. Nazrnul Ahsan Kalimullah,
Publish. by: Md. Al-Amin Chowdhury from Express Media Ltd.
Website
http://www.dailyasianage.com
Address House No-21 (3rd Floor), Road No-17, Block-C, Banani, Dhaka-1213, Bangladesh
Phone +88 02 9145606, 02 9145608, 02 9121130, 02 9821189
Fax +88 02 9145607
Last Updated:
March 26th, 2018
-
