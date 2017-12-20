Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital was established in January 2012 fulfilling all the guidelines and criteria set up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Government was pleased to give permission for admission of 50 students in first year MBBS course from the session 2012-2013. The college has also been affiliated with University of Dhaka.

This Medical College was established with the promise to generate very high caliber doctors who are humane and competent of developing themselves as good family physicians to meet the increasing demands of the new millennium. The Ashiyan Medical College offers a five year undergraduate program leading to the degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). The curriculum in AMC MBBS programs obeys the rules to the requirements of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), which is the registering body in Bangladesh. Being a non-profit organization, AMC is being governed by a Governing Body, consisting of representatives from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dhaka University and Trustee Board along with other members.

