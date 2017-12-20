You are here: Home >> Health >> Private Medical College >>  Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital

Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital

   Updated by


Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital was established in January 2012 fulfilling all the guidelines and criteria set up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Government was pleased to give permission for admission of 50 students in first year MBBS course from the session 2012-2013. The college has also been affiliated with University of Dhaka.

This Medical College was established with the promise to generate very high caliber doctors who are humane and competent of developing themselves as good family physicians to meet the increasing demands of the new millennium. The Ashiyan Medical College offers a five year undergraduate program leading to the degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). The curriculum in AMC MBBS programs obeys the rules to the requirements of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), which is the registering body in Bangladesh. Being a non-profit organization, AMC is being governed by a Governing Body, consisting of representatives from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dhaka University and Trustee Board along with other members.

Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital
Website http://www.amchbd.com
AddressBarua, Khilkhet, Dhaka-1229
Phone01841133529
Category Health >> Private Medical College
Related Tags

Last Updated:
Total Views: 34 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Private Medical College Related Listings

  • North East Medical College Sylhet - North East Medical College Sylhet – A private medical college located at South Surma, Sylhet, North East Medical College Hospital, is approved by Bangladesh Health and F
  • Sylhet Womens Medical College and Hospital - Sylhet Womens Medical College and Hospital is the first women’s medical college in Sylhet where the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S) program is run
  • Gazi Medical College & Hospital - Gazi Medical College & Hospital, located at A 19-21, Mazid Sarani, Sonadanga, Khulna, established in the year 2011 and offering the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of S
  • Jahurul Islam Medical College & Hospital - Jahurul Islam Medical College was founded in 1992 by Late Alhaz Jahurul Islam in his native land Bhagalpur of Bajitpur Thana under Kishoregonj. It is affiliated and approved b
  • Armed Forces Medical College - The academic activities of Armed Forces Medical College commenced through induction of 56 medical cadets on 20 June 1999. The college is affiliated to University of Dhaka and