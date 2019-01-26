You are here: Home >> Health >> Medicine >>  Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) Bangladesh

Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) Bangladesh is an Institution of Eastern System of Medicine Dedicated for Health Care and Education and A movement for the Promotion of Morality, Science and Culture.

The word “Hamdard” belongs to the Persian language which is a combination of “Ham” and “Dard”. “Ham” means a companion and “Dard” means pain. Hamdard thus means a companion in pain. Such a person is one who deeply compassionate with someone in anguish.

Hakim Md. Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan made a breakthrough in the history of medical science in Bangladesh. He has succeeded to get the official recognition of herbal medicine in Bangladesh. I lis utmost effort made it possible to reintroduce Eastern Medicine as the bridge between traditional medicine and modern medicine. At present, both modern physicians & traditional physicians prescribe Hamdard medicine in their routine practice.

Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) Bangladesh
Website http://www.hamdard.com.bd
Address99 Bir Uttan C.R. Datta Road (Old: 291/1 Sonargaon Road), Dhanmondi Dhaka-1205, Bangladesh.
Phone880-2-9665965-66, 8625194, 8627003, 9671665, 9672312
Fax880-2-8616958
Category Health >> Medicine
